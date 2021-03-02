The Sandbox Market Cap Reaches $192.99 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $192.99 million and $123.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,266,194 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

