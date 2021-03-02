The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Down 5.7%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.97. 660,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 632,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

