The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/1/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$83.00.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$76.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$71.00 to C$76.00.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$91.00.

2/19/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$76.00 to C$77.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.84 on Tuesday, hitting C$78.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,824. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$79.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

