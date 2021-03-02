The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.20% of The Trade Desk worth $2,332,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,888 shares of company stock valued at $160,291,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $21.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $811.05. 7,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.