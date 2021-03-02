The Transfer Token Price Hits $5.20 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $231.22 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00010885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

