The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,302,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 28th total of 2,958,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,769,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Valens stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 236,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,988. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The Valens has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLNCF. Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

