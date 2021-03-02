The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 4.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

