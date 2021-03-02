The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Ferris Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

