THEKEY (TKY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,383.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.39 million and $58,383.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007925 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

