Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,056 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $73,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.57. 20,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.03 and a 200 day moving average of $465.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.