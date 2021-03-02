THETA (THETA) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $370.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00037169 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

