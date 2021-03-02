Thisoption (TONS) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00496844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00074798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00506962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.