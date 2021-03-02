Thomas Aj Frank Sells 33,452 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,256,451.24.

IBKR stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 814,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,158. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

