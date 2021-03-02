Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRI. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters stock remained flat at $$88.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

