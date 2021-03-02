Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THO opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

