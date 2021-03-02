Thore Cash Trading Up 35.4% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $20,760.60 and approximately $75,161.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00369671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

