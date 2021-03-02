ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $830.62 million and $35,316.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $9,581.98 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

