Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

