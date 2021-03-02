TigerCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.80 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. TigerCash has a total market cap of $790,794.09 and $7.80 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00329410 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.