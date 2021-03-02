Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $929,257.28 and approximately $215.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006596 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006341 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

