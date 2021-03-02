TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $40.61 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

