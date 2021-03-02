Tixl (TXL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

