TokenPay Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $946,334.75 and $229,997.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,859.73 or 1.00145541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00097344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004124 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,019,342 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

