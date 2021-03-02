Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.91

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and traded as low as $50.22. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 17,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

