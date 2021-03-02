TOP (TOP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498,767.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. TOP has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and $498,767.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.