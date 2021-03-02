TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

BLD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.91. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

