Tornado Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.64 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $183.12 or 0.00376167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $60.95 million and $5.64 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00494951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00076545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.86 or 0.00502973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,847 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

