Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Total by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Total by 13.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,935,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

