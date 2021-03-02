TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1,642.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,562 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

