Trade Token X (TIOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Trade Token X (CURRENCY:TIOX) traded down 43.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Trade Token X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trade Token X has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. Trade Token X has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Trade Token X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.00796421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Trade Token X Profile

Trade Token X (TIOX) is a token. Trade Token X’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,223,647 tokens. Trade Token X’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trade Token X is trade.io . The official message board for Trade Token X is medium.com/@trade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “trade.io is a multi-asset blockchain exchange. The company’s unique offerings include 24/7 support (no long waits), low fees, a diversified portfolio, the liquidity pool – which enables users to earn interest daily – as well as an innovative crypto trading platform, with a user-friendly and flexible interface, and built with the trading community in mind. “

