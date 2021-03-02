Traders Purchase Large Volume of The J. M. Smucker Call Options (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the average daily volume of 806 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. 28,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,733. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

