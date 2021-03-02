Trane Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

