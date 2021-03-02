TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

