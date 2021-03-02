TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 20,173,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 43,475,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
TRXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in TransEnterix by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
