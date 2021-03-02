TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 20,173,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 43,475,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

TRXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in TransEnterix by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

