TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

