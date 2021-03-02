TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TGA stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.63.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.