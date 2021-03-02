TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 2440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

