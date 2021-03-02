Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Down 0.7%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 44,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 17,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

