TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,970 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of TransUnion worth $51,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.71. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

