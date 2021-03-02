Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $119.19 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005361 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $119.19 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,414,029 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

