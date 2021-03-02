Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

TNL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 1,120,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

