Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.99

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 1117432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

