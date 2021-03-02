Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

Shares of LON TPK traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,429.50 ($18.68). 701,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,649. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,191.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 326 shares of company stock worth $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

