Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).
Shares of LON TPK traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,429.50 ($18.68). 701,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,649. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,191.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
