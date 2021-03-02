Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the January 28th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 81,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2931 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

TSRYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Treasury Wine Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

