Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. FedEx comprises about 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 41,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in FedEx by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,717. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

