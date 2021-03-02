Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 12,900 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Silver comprises approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,211.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,294 shares during the period.

AGQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

