Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 246,180 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,180 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.83% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 238,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,880 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

SLNO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 4,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

