Trellus Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Trellus Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,899 shares during the period. PRGX Global comprises 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.58% of PRGX Global worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX remained flat at $$7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

