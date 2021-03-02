Trellus Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Trellus Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,899 shares during the period. PRGX Global comprises 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.58% of PRGX Global worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGX remained flat at $$7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.89.
About PRGX Global
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
