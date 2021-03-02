Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.29% of CarParts.com worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,762. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

