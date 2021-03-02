Trellus Management Company LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.74% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,472. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

