Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. INSU Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 1.5% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.39% of INSU Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INAQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,915. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

